Quiver Distribution is hoping that theaters will be open on April 10th, the premiere date for thee new rom-com “The Lost Husband.” The movie is based on the novel by NYT bestselling author Katherine Center and stars Leslie Bibb, Nora Dunn, and Josh Duhamel.

The official description reads, “A young woman (Leslie Bibb) attempting to put her life back together after the death of her husband, moves into her estranged Aunt’s (Nora Dunn) goat farm with her children in Central Texas. The city girl is out of her element as she gets to know the residents of the small town, and eventually falls for the handsome farm manager (Josh Duhamel) with a tragic past.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find a collection of Center’s work right here on Amazon. Vicky Wight directed the movie and wrote the screenplay. If conditions in the United States improve, the movie is hoping to open across 25 locations on April 10th. Other studios have pulled their releases and moved films to on-demand viewing.

Disney’s animated-comedy “Onward” is quickly moving to Disney+ and on-demand services on April 3rd, and Warner Bros. is releasing “Birds of Prey” and “The Gentleman” on March 24th, as well as Ben Affleck’s latest sports-drama, “The Way Back.” Paramount Pictures announced that “Sonic the Hedgehog” will hit the on-demand platform earlier than expected, releasing on March 31st.

The list of pulled new releases continues to grow and already stretches into July. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “The Secret: Dare to Dream,” “Black Widow,” “The Woman in the Window,” “Run,” “Spiral,” “Antebellum,” “Peter Rabit 2,” “A Quiet Place,” “Fast & Furious 9,” “No Time to Die,” “Mulan,” “The New Mutants,” and “Antlers” have already been removed from the spring schedule. Universal Pictures announced that the animated-comedy “Trolls World Tour” will launch on-demand on its original release date, April 10th.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.