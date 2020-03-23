Netflix confirmed its exclusive release of the Korean film “Time to Hunt,” written and directed by Yoon Sung-hyun. The movie screened at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, which was a first a Korean film, and it will make its Netflix debut in just a few weeks. “Time to Hunt,” produced by Sidus, will premiere worldwide on April 10, only on Netflix.

The official description reads, “Time to Hunt is a suspenseful non-stop chase film about four friends who are hunted by an unknown man, while they carry out a dangerous plan to get a fresh start in life.”

The movie marks the return of Yoon Sung-hyun, winner for Best New Director at the 32nd Blue Dragon Awards for the film “Bleak Night.” The film stars Lee Je-hoon (Architecture 101, Signal), Ahn Jae-hong (Be Melodramatic, Reply 1988), Choi Woo-shik (Okja, Parasite), Park Jeong-min (Svaha: The Sixth Finger, Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet) and Park Hae-soo (Prison Playbook, Persona).

If you’re looking for something new to stream on Netflix, the April schedule is coming up, and viewers have “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, followed by “Brew Brothers” on April 10th and “Outer Banks” on April 15th. “Fauda: Season 3” starts on April 16th, with “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” on April 17th.

At the end of the month, look for “The Midnight Gospel,” “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat.”

Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” certainly put Korean films on the map in 2020, and you can give “Time to Hunt” a moment to shine when it premieres on the platform later this spring. If you saw “Parasite,” you’ll recognize Choi Woo-shik in the film, who played the role of Ki Woo in the thriller. You can watch the official trailer below.

