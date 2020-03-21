Google launched the company’s COVID-19 resource site this weekend, offering a centralized dashboard for safety-tips, information, and important updates for both professionals and the general public. The site provides tips to keep you safe, as well as help you with quarantine efforts like working from home, dealing with anxiety, eating well, and remote education efforts.

You’ll find a lot of useful information on the site; all pulled from vetted organizations and sources. Users can read any new directives from the World Health Organization, and learn about any new announcements from each state’s local health department. The dashboard is found at google.com/covid19.

Google’s COVID-19 site offers a lot of practical information, divided into categories like Health information, Safety & prevention tips, Data & insights, Resources to help, Support relief efforts, and updates from the company’s blog. The site details early symptoms to watch for, information about how the virus spreads, informative videos, and prevention tactics. Google is also helping to raise money for the UN Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

The site also works as a filter for spam and misinformation, a severe problem during the outbreak. Google hopes that people will go directly to the website for updates and information instead of just searching wildly on the internet. You can do your part by not sharing any social media posts or articles about the virus that were not created by a vetted and trusted organization.

If you’re wondering if this is the testing site that Trump talked about during his press conference earlier this month, it’s not. While Trump made it seem like Google was about to launch a nationwide hub for testing information and locations, Google was actually just launching a small testing hub for select counties in California, and that was through the Alphabet subsidiary Verily.

Earlier this week, Bing released a COVID-19 monitoring dashboard. That site offers a global map visualizing data collected from accredited sources like the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You can use the dropdown menus to monitor current cases, either globally or just in your area, as well as monitor the total cases reported. It’s a great tool to monitor the spread of the virus, and it works great on mobile devices.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.