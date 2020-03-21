Netflix released a final trailer for “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045,” the new anime series set to debut on the platform on April 23rd. Masamune Shirow created the new show, which is a sequel to the popular “Ghost in the Shell SAC” series. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki directed the first season, which marks the first time that two directors have worked on a “Ghost in the Shell” project together.

The video’s description reads, “Ghost in the Shell,” a landmark in near-future science fiction, brings together Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki as they present their vision of the year 2045 in Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Led by full-body cyborg Motoko Kusanagi, Public Security Section 9 once again gets ready to face off against cybercrime.”

Previous “Ghost in the Shell” projects include the live-action feature film in 2017 with Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano, and Juliette Binoche. The film wasn’t a hit with critics and made $169.8M worldwide after opening in third-place domestically behind “The Boss Baby” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

This is expected to be the final trailer for “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045” before the big premiere, and gives fans a look at the CG style and introduces the characters in Season 1.

