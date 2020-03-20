Sonic the Hedgehog likes to go fast, so we’re not surprised that he’s hitting the digital market in record time. Paramount Pictures announced the “Sonic the Hedgehog” digital release on Friday, confirming that the blue-blur will be available to stream on-demand on March 31st. With everyone staying inside, it should help to have new family-friendly content launching over the next few weeks.

The CG “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie hit theaters back in February, before the COVID-19 virus starting shutting down theaters nationwide. The film had a $58M opening weekend and made over $300M worldwide while it remained in theaters. With theaters closed or closing around the world, that gross isn’t going to get any higher, so Paramount Pictures is moving the film to digital platforms.

You can order the digital version right here on iTunes and Prime Video and have it ready for release day. You can also find it on-demand on other platforms.

Jeff Fowler directed “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and the movie features Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, James Marsden, and Adam Pally.

The official description reads, “Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Paramount Pictures isn’t the only studio rushing films to digital platforms, Disney’s “Onward,” the inspirational movie “I Still Believe,” Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back,” Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot,” “Birds of Prey,” and the thrillers “The Hunt” and “The Invisible Man” are also already available on-demand or releasing soon.

