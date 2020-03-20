Disney Junior is launching “Mira, Royal Detective” in the U.S. and India this week. The stories take place in the magical Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, and little viewers can watch the premiere episode tonight on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and on DisneyNOW. Disney Channel India will premiere a sneak-peek today, followed by the series official premiere on March 22nd. The series’ concurrent launch in the U.S. and India marks a first for Disney Junior, which has already begun production on a second season of the series.

“Our partners at Disney Channel India have been instrumental and helped guide us in terms of costumes, foods and other customs that we have in the show; and they were so excited when they saw the first couple of episodes that we decided we would premiere it together,” said Joe D’Ambrosia, senior vice president, Original Programming, and general manager, Disney Junior. “Having them launch day and date with ours in the same weekend will make it a worldwide celebration.”

The official description reads, “Mira, Royal Detective introduces a brave and resourceful girl named Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen. Her mystery-solving adventures highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning for young viewers. They also celebrate the cultures and customs of India. Each 11-minute story incorporates authentic food, fashion, language and art, with music and dance playing an integral role. Most episodes feature at least one original song and dance number that showcases the diversity of South Asian culture.”

“It was key for us to get this right and to be as authentic as possible,” said D’Ambrosia. To ensure that authenticity throughout the series, Disney Junior brought on IW Group’s Shagorika Ghosh Perkins to serve as the series’ cultural consultant and consulting producer. Ghosh Perkins advises on everything from customs and cuisine to the names of characters featured in the show.

Additional consultants include Bollywood dancer and choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan and music producer Deepak Ramapriyan. Original songs for Mira, Royal Detective are being written and produced by Emmy Award nominees Matthew Tishler and Jeannie Lurie, and the series’ composer is Amritha Vaz.

“It’s been a wonderful collaboration of some of the most diverse voices and backgrounds you can imagine for this show, and we’re very proud,” D’Ambrosia said. “The response from the South Asian community has been really spectacular.”

“Mira, Royal Detective” also features an all-star cast of South Asian actors, including newcomer Leela Ladnier, who voices the title role; Freida Pinto; Kal Penn; Utkarsh Ambudkar; Hannah Simone; Jameela Jamil; Aparna Nancherla; Aasif Mandvi; Karan Soni; Maulik Pancholy; Sarayu Blue and Sarita Choudhury. “We really felt strongly that the voice talent should be a reflection of what we’re seeing on screen,” said Diane Ikemiyashiro, vice president, Current Series, Disney Junior.

