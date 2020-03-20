Ahsoka Tano is one of the most popular characters from the Star Wars animated series “The Clone Wars,” and she might be making her live-action debut in “The Mandalorian: Season 2.” According to SlashFilm, Rosario Dawson is set to star as the former Jedi, and she will appear in the show’s second season.

Disney hasn’t made an official announcement at this time, but more details about the show’s second season will be announced as we get closer to the premiere. Ahsoka Tano was the padawan of Anakin Skywalker, and the character has appeared in “The Clone Wars” and “Rebels,” which are both animated series. Ahsoka also got her own novel in 2017 called Star Wars: Ahsoka. That YA story took place after Ahsoka left the Jedi Order, and picked up with the character as she was deciding what to do while on the run from the Empire.

Ahsoka’s character will be in good hands on the set of “The Mandalorian.” Dave Filoni, the co-creator of the character, is also a director, writer, and producer on the live-action series. It makes a lot of sense that Filoni would want to bring his fan-favorite former Jedi back to the small screen, but we will have to wait for a confirmation.

“The Mandalorian: Season 2” was expected to premiere in October, but that date was announced before the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which altered the release schedule for films and television. As of right now, Disney hasn’t announced a new date or reconfirmed the October launch date for the second season. Disney announced the fall premiere date alongside the Marvel live-action series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which may also be delayed because of the outbreak.

Disney recently released “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” on digital services, and there are still new episodes of “Clone Wars” releasing on Disney+. The Star Wars franchise will focus on television content for the next few years, but new films are in their early stages.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.