Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is launching at a time when millions of people around the world are self-isolating themselves indoors. With travel bans in place, the virtual coasts and mountain vistas of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” are a much-needed escape and distraction for players. In the game, players travel to their own deserted island paradise, which will be the central location that you’ll turn into a thriving world of characters and will serve as your own personal retreat. Soon, you’re meeting animal residents, crafting items, catching bugs, and sharing adventures with friends and family. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” launched for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, and you can find it online right here on Amazon.

Most of the game is designing and crafting your own paradise, mixed with moments of exploration. The gameplay focuses on customization and building relationships with others. Before you take off for your island, you can design your character and then choose where to set up your tent once you arrive – which you can eventually choose to upgrade to your very own home. Players can even customize the actual island itself by putting items like furniture and flowers around the island and, after some time, can even adjust the island’s terrain. As your island develops, new facilities and residents may join your community.

“In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can transport yourself to a virtual island paradise,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With relaxing gameplay you can enjoy by yourself or with friends and family, the game is a breath of fresh island air.”

Starting today, free updates will be added to the game throughout the year, delivering new seasonal content for you to enjoy. The first update adds “Bunny Day” in April, as well as the ability to use online features, which requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Nintendo Switch Online members can now also use NookLink, which is part of the Nintendo Switch Online app, to scan a Custom Design QR Code pattern from previous games “Animal Crossing: New Leaf” or “Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer” with a real-life smartphone and then download them to “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” When connected online, it’s possible to talk with friends who also have “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” with the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app, using the smartphone as a keyboard or for voice chat.

Additionally, those that link their Nintendo Account to their “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” mobile game will be able to order special items in “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” and get 50 Leaf Tickets in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

You can share a lot of your island life with friends online. In “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” you can share an island with others, show off your island utopia to family and friends or pack your bags and visit theirs. Along the way, you’ll meet other animal residents. Tom Nook, Timmy and Tommy will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community, from opening up certain shops, to upgrading your home and decorating it with furniture and accessories – some you can even design and personalize.

The popular franchise can be played a for a few moments at a time, as you check in on your island and your friends, or it can consume hundreds of hours of your life. While we are all stuck inside, it’s nice that the Nintendo Switch can be played in handheld mode, freeing up other screens in the house while we all pass the time in self-isolation. If we ever needed a virtual escape to a private island, now is the time.

