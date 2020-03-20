Disney announced today that the Disney-Pixar film “Onward” will be available to buy digitally and on Movies Anywhere beginning today at 8PM EST. The animated-comedy will also be available on Disney+ on April 3 in the U.S, so you can add the movie to your streaming schedule while staying indoors.

The film premiered in theaters on March 6th, as theaters across the country began to close down to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Pixar title earned a 95% Verified Audience Score on RottenTomatoes while it was still in theaters.

With cinemas currently impacted by closures due to the global health crisis, Disney will offer the film ahead of schedule to purchase on digital platforms in the U.S. beginning today at 8pm. You can order the film right here on iTunes and Prime Video.

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said Dan Scanlon (Director, “Onward”) and Kori Rae (Producer, “Onward”).

The official description reads, “In “Onward,” teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, embarking on an extraordinary quest aboard Barley’s epic van Guinevere. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys’ fearless mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior – aka The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) – and heads off to find them. Perilous curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed.”

