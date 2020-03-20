Warner Bros. Pictures is hoping to reach a captive audience with on-demand viewing, and the studio is releasing three movies on the platform later this month. Warner Bros. will drop “Birds of Prey” and “The Gentleman” on March 24th, as well as Ben Affleck’s latest sports-drama, “The Way Back.” Gavin O’Connor directed “The Way Back” for the studio, and the movie stars Affleck, Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, Janina Gavankar, and Glynn Turman.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ description for the film reads, “Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) once had a life filled with promise. In high school, he was a basketball phenom with a full university scholarship, when suddenly, for reasons unknown, he walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Now years later, Jack is spiraling down, triggered by an unspeakable loss, and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope for a better life. When he is asked to coach the basketball team at his alma mater, which has fallen far since his glory days, he reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself. As the boys start to come together as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to confront the demons that have derailed him. But will it be enough to fill the void, heal the deep wounds of his past, and set him on the road to redemption?”

“Birds of Prey” hit theaters back in February, but even with great reviews, the movie only made $33M over its domestic opening weekend, which is far less than other DC installments. Cathy Yan directed “Birds of Prey,” and the film stars Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ella Jay Basco. “Birds of Prey” was still a financial success for the studio, bringing in almost $200M worldwide.

The action crime-comedy “The Gentleman” also hit theaters before the COVID-19 crisis forced theaters to close. The movie released in January with a $10M domestic opening and went on to make over $114M worldwide. Guy Ritchie directed the film, which stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Michelle Dockery, and Jeremy Strong.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.