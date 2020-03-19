The 73rd Festival de Cannes won’t be moving ahead as scheduled. The annual film festival has decided to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 virus, and an official announcement went out on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement released today, the company said, “At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease. Today, we have made the following decision: The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23. Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020.”

No official date was announced at this time, but more information will be announced over the next few months.

The Cannes team concluded, “As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes’ City Hall as well as with the Festival’s Board Members, Film industry professionals and all the partners of the event. In the meantime, the Festival de Cannes lends its vocal support to all of those who firmly call on everyone to respect the general lockdown, and ask to show solidarity in these difficult times for the entire world.”

The 2020 Cannes Film Festival is one of many events and festivals that have been canceled or delayed because of the virus. The New York Tribeca Film Festival, WonderCon, CinemaCon, Miami Film Festival, TCM Classic Film Festival, F8, Google’s I/O, TED2020 , E3 2020, and all shows on Broadway are currently on hold as well. Other events and locations hit by the virus include Disneyland, Universal Studios Theme Park, the NBA’s current season, the Kid’s Choice Awards, and Coachella and Stagecoach.

