Gravity Ventures won’t be releasing “Bad Therapy” in theaters due to the COVID-19 closings, but the film is releasing on-demand on April 17th. Bill Teitler directed the comedy, which stars Alicia Silverstone, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Anna Pniowsky, Haley Joel Osment, and David Paymer.

The official description reads, “Married couple Bob and Susan Howard (Rob Corddry & Alicia Silverstone) decide to see a marriage counselor named Judy Small (Michaela Watkins), who recently relocated close to their home in Los Angeles. When Bob and Susan first meet Judy, she appears competent, intelligent, and trustworthy, with a track record of other couples that she’s treated successfully without incident. But Bob and Susan’s particular emotional dynamic is a trigger for Judy’s dark and conflicted impulses. Suggesting that she see them separately, Judy subtly puts them at odds with one another and brings their marriage to the breaking point in a comically escalating series of manipulations.”

You may not get to see “Bad Therapy” in theaters, but the on-demand release does give you a new option to stream while you’re staying indoors. Universal Pictures also decided to rush its films to on-demand services during the outbreak. Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot” is releasing on-demand on March 24th, and the action-thriller stars Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. If you’re looking for something age-appropriate for little moviegoers, Universal Pictures “Trolls World Tour” is hitting on-demand services on April 10th, the same day it was scheduled to debut in theaters nationwide. The animated-musical features an impressive voice cast, including Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, J Balvin, Rachel Bloom, Flula Borg, Kelly Clarkson, James Corden, Ester Dean, Jamie Dornan, Gustavo Dudamel, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Kunal Nayyar, Ozzy Osbourne, Anderson Paak, Anthony Ramos, Sam Rockwell, Betsy Sodaro, Karan Soni, Kenan Thompson, Charlyne Yi, with George Clinton, and Mary J. Blige.

