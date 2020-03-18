If you avoided the theaters this past weekend and missed out on Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot,” you’ll soon be able to watch it on-demand. Columbia Pictures announced that “Bloodshot” will go on sale on March 24th, for $19. International digital sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks, and you’ll find them on social media outlets. The film opened domestically just before theaters across the country closed their doors, and only made $9M.

“Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support windowing,” said Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group. “This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium. Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time. We are confident that — like other businesses hit hard by the virus — movie theaters will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them.”

The official description reads, “Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.”

David S. F. Wilson directed the movie, working from a screenplay by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer. The movie is based on The Valiant Comic Book, and produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, Dinesh Shamdasani and Vin Diesel.

Dan Mintz, Louis G. Friedman, YU Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Rita LeBlanc, Buddy Patrick, and Matthew Vaughn served as executive producers on the movie, and the film stars Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce.

