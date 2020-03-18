Sony and Microsoft debuted their next-gen consoles this week, and while the two companies refrained from pricing the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, they did reveal the hardware specs. Comparing the PS5 and the Xbox Series X is very easy, because they are almost the exact same machine with different tweaks. This is the perfect time to wait for launch-day reviews, and to hold out on ordering anything until Sony and Microsoft lay all their cards on the table.

The PS5 and the Xbox Series X both run on a custom-built AMD Zen 2 CPU variant, and both feature 8-cores. The PS5 runs at 3.5 GHz, and the Xbox Series X runs at 3.8 GHz. The GPU is a similar story, with both machines running custom RDNA 2 chips. The PS5 GPU version runs at 10.28 TFLOP with 36 CU at 2.23 GHz, and the Xbox Series X model runs at 12 TFLOP, with 52 CU at 1.825 GHz. We should mention that both models feature 16GB GDDR6 RAM, and both moved from spinning HDDs to SSDs for internal storage and expansions. The move to NVMME SSDs will dramatically reduce load times, and both consoles are working on “quick resume” functions that will drop you right where you left off in a game. Users can watch 4K UHD Blu-rays on either machine, and both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X feature gaming at 4K 60FPS or 1080p 120FPS.

The stats are almost identical for each console, which isn’t surprising since both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X are running on the same hardware. While Microsoft’s Xbox Series X takes the lead in some areas, the PS5 wins in others. Don’t be fooled by the numbers, as razor-thin margins like these could be imperceptible when playing games or watching media. Your decision could come down to the price, which might be why Microsoft and Sony haven’t disclosed there MSRP yet.

To compete with gaming laptops and PCs, Microsoft and Sony are hoping to achieve 4K 60FPS for most games and 120FPS in competitive titles. The two companies are a little late to the party since competitive gamers on PC have moved on to 240FPS at 1080p, or 144FPS at 1440p. If they feel like spending thousands of dollars, PC gamers can even play 4K at 144FPS at this point.

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X catch up to PC gaming, they are both drastic improvements when compared to their previous generations. We will have to wait and see how all of this hardware actually runs when they debut later this year, and if Sony or Microsoft have any tricks or treats in store for consumers on launch day.

