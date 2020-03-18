NBC and dick clark productions confirmed that that the “2020 Billboard Music Awards,” which were scheduled to air live on NBC from Las Vegas on April 29th, is now postponed. The event will be rescheduled to air on NBC at a later date, but no official date was announced at this time.

In a statement the two companies said, “In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff – we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards. For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year. dcp and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future.”

“The Billboard Music Awards” is one of many events, premieres, and tours that have been canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 virus. The Tribeca Film Festival in New York, WonderCon, CinemaCon, the Miami Film Festival, TCM Classic Film Festival, F8, Google’s I/O, TED2020 , E3 2020, and all shows on Broadway are currently on hold as the CDC encourages people to stay home and avoid public places.

At the box office, every major release through May has been removed from the schedule. Disney pulled “Mulan” and “Black Widow,” and Universal Pictures dropped “Fast 9” from the spring schedule. The studios are delaying their releases until more theaters reopen worldwide, hoping to recoup their $200M+ budgets for each film. The outbreak has also taken a toll on the television industry, shutting down production on shows like “The Witcher” on Netflix, and Marvel’s upcoming live-action series that are scheduled to premiere on Disney+.

