Apple introduced all-new iPad Pro models on Tuesday morning, all featuring the new A12Z Bionic chip. The new iPad Pro adds an Ultra-Wide camera, studio-quality mics and a LiDAR Scanner with depth-sensing capabilities. The new iPad Pro runs on iPadOS 13.4, which also introduces trackpad support to iPad. According to Apple, as users move their finger across the trackpad, the pointer transforms to highlight user interface elements, and the trackpad features Multi-Touch gestures. Apple also introduced the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, with a floating design and a backlit keyboard and trackpad.

“The new iPad Pro introduces advanced technologies never before available in mobile computing,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Combining the most advanced mobile display with powerful performance, pro cameras, pro audio, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, this is another huge leap forward for iPad. There’s no other device in the world like the new iPad Pro and we think our customers are going to love it.”

“We’re making iPad even more capable and versatile by bringing trackpad support to iPadOS,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “We carefully considered the best way to integrate trackpad use into a touch-first environment while retaining everything our customers know and love about iPad. We’re thrilled to bring this new way of interacting with iPad to the millions of people using iPadOS today.”

The new iPad utilizes an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. Featuring P3 wide color support, it lets customers see photos, videos, apps and games in vivid, true-to-life detail. ProMotion technology automatically adjusts the display refresh rate up to 120Hz. The camera system on the iPad Pro features a 12MP Wide camera for capturing photos and 4K video, and now includes a 10MP Ultra Wide camera that zooms out two times to capture a much wider field of view.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space gray finishes, in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for the Wi-Fi model and $949 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 for the Wi-Fi model and $1,149 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

