Target stores are currently still open in America during the COVID-19 virus, and the company aims to help American consumers get the food, medicine, and other essentials that they need during these trying times. The company is adjusting its operating hours, and starting on March 18th, all Target stores will close by 9 p.m. local time. In addition, the retailer announced that it will introduce a dedicated shopping hour every Wednesday morning for vulnerable guests.

“Families are counting on Target for critical supplies during this challenging time, and we’ll continue to do all that we can to keep our stores open. For weeks, we’ve been responding to the impact of the coronavirus by taking care of our team, rigorously cleaning our stores and helping our guests find the food, medicine and other essentials they need for themselves and their families,” said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target. “As our team continues to adapt to the country’s fast-changing needs, we’re announcing plans to reduce our store hours and offer dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable guests. We’ll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there’s enough supply to accommodate this increased demand.”

Target stated that the company will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests, these include the elderly and those with underlying health concerns. The retailer is encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.

The company also added payroll hours to support more rigorous cleaning routines, including ensuring guest-facing surfaces like checklanes and touchscreens are cleaned at least every 30 minutes. Target also made its back-up care available for all U.S. team members and waived eligibility requirements, copays, and other program details. Target also waived the company’s absenteeism policy and covering up to 14 days of quarantine and illness pay for team members with a confirmed case of COVID-19, as well as continuing to offer standing benefits like Paid Family Leave and free counseling services.

