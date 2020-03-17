Marvel’s “Black Widow” is the latest film to be pulled from the Spring 2020 schedule due to the COVID-19 virus. The film is the first installment to Marvel’s Phase 4 slate and stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, Scarlett Johansson, and David Harbor.

Disney’s “Black Widow,” “The Woman in the Window,” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield” were all removed, and a new release date will be announced at a later date. You can stay on top of the movie release schedule, which we update as more titles are delayed.

Other Disney and Twentieth Century FOX films removed from the spring schedule include “Mulan,” “The New Mutants,” and “Antlers.” None of those films have release dates at this time.

Cate Shortland directed “Black Widow” for Marvel, and the story takes place between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” In movies, the Phase 4 schedule includes “Marvel’s The Eternals” with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, and Don Lee, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Marvel is also working on another “Spider-Man” film with Tom Holland. All of those projects are currently on-hold as production stops around the world due to the COVID-19 virus.

Marvel’s next phase also includes the Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision,” “Loki,” “hawkeye,” and “What If…”, and the platform is working on the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” and “She-Hulk.” Several of those projects have also been hit delays because of the outbreak.

If you are need of a Marvel and Disney fix over the next few months, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Hulu are your main options for streaming content in the foreseeable future.

