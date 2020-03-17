One of the few comforts for many Americans living under the COVID-19 self-quarantine is streaming television and movies. If you could use an extra screen over the next few weeks, Amazon’s 8″ FIRE HD tablet is now $30 off for a limited time, bringing the price down to $49 each. You have several options to choose from, and they come with Prime shipping if you’re a Prime Member.

You can find the official promotional page right here on Amazon to order one for yourself or the kids.

The Fire HD 8 doesn’t stack up against the iPad for productivity, but it’s one of the most popular streaming tablets on the market. The Fire HD 8 comes with 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, but we suggest the lower-priced 16GB model since you can buy a microSD card to boost the storage to 400GB. The device runs on a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 1.5GB of RAM, and offers up to 10 hours of battery life. Like other Amazon tablets, you can enable Alexa hands-free if you want, and the device features a 2MP front-facing camera and 2MP rear-facing HD camera for pictures and voice chatting. The app store features Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and the other popular streaming services, and you’ll enjoy all of the content in full HD.

Amazon doesn’t like to say how long the company will run a promotion like this, so you’ll have to order during the sale to save the $30. You can choose between black, canary yellow, marine blue, and punch red, and all of the colors are on sale if you choose the ‘special offers’ option. That just means that you will see an Amazon ad on the lock screen when you turn on the device, and you can choose to disable that later if you want for a small fee. With everyone stuck inside for the foreseeable future, having another streaming device on-hand with a great battery is probably a good idea, and you can enjoy all of the free Prime Video content if you are already a Prime Member.

