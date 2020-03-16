Universal Pictures is adapting to the theater closings and public-gathering restrictions put in place during the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The studio announced today that it would make several of its recently released movies, as well as select soon-to-be-released titles, available to watch at home on the same day as their scheduled global theatrical release. With parents and little ones stuck inside during the self-quarantine, moving the animated sequel to the on-demand platform will most likely be a hit with caregivers.

The slate includes the animated movie “Trolls World Tour,” which was scheduled to releases on April 10th. You will be able to rent the movie on that day, for $19.99 and you’ll have it available for 48hours. The official description for the film reads, “A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.”

Other recent released films, including the thrillers “The Hunt” and “The Invisible Man,” as well as the hit comedy-drama “Emma,” will be available on-demand on March 20th. In a statement, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell added, “Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable.”

The on-demand approach is Universal Pictures’ unique attempt to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 closures and theater restrictions. Other studios, like Sony Pictures, Disney, and Twentieth Century Fox have delayed the release of their films.

