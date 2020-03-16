Showtime confirmed a pilot order for an series adaptation of “American Gigolo,” with Jon Bernthal set to star. The drama series was written and directed by Emmy nominee David Hollander, and Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, will executive produce along with Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Bernthal also serves as a producer on the project. The series is a production of Paramount Television Studios, and the announcement was made by Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.

The official description for the series reads, “American Gigalo is a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film. Bernthal will play Julian Kaye, who is introduced 18 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle, his one true love.”

“American Gigolo comes with all the sizzle you’d expect, but it also offers a deep dive into the complicated waters of relationships and sexuality in 2020,” said Levine. “We’ve assembled an ‘A’ team to adapt this iconic movie into a Showtime series with the talent and magnetism of Jon Bernthal, the exquisite filmmaking and showrunning of David Hollander, the legendary Jerry Bruckheimer and our new sister studio, Paramount.”

Bernthal, who recently starred in “Ford v Ferrari,” is currently filming “King Richard” and will appear in the upcoming “The Many Saints of Newark” and “Platform” as well as “Small Engine Repair,” which he also produced. His many other film and television credits include “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” “The Punisher,” “Widows,” “Baby Driver,” “Wind River,” “The Accountant,” “Daredevil,” “Show Me a Hero,” “Sicario,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Walking Dead,” and “Rampart.”

Hollander executive produced and served as showrunner for the Showtime drama series “Ray Donovan,” earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing and sharing in a Writers Guild of America nod for best new series. Hollander also created the television series “Heartland” and “The Guardian,” which he executive produced and directed multiple episodes. He also served as executive producer and writer on “The Cleaner.” In movies, Hollander wrote and directed “Personal Effects,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Ashton Kutcher and Kathy Bates.

