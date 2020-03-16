Netflix shared a preview of “The Midnight Gospel,” a new animated series set to debut on Netflix in April. The series comes from Pendleton Ward, the creator of “Adventure Time,” and Duncan Trussell. You can catch the first season when it premieres on the platform on April 20th.

Netflix’s official description reads, “The Midnight Gospel is the story of Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds.”

If you need streaming content while you’re self-isolating this week, Netflix recently released “Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis,” “Castlevania: Season 3,” “Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors,” “Paradise PD: Part 2,” “The Protector: Season 3,” “Ugly Delicious,” “Spenser Confidential,” and the Netflix movie “Twin Murders: The Silence of White City.”

You can also watch “The Circle: Brazil,” “On My Block: Season 3,” “Dirty Money: Season 2,” and “Summer Night,” along with “Elite: Season 3,” “Kingdom: Season 2,” “The Valhalla Murders,” “Lost Girls,” “100 Humans,” and “Bloodride.” Netflix’s other March releases include “The Boss Baby: Season 3,” “Search Party,” “Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom,” the anime “Altered Carbon: Resleeved,” “Feel Good: Season 1,” “The Letter for the King,” and “Ozark Seasons: 3.”

The animation studio behind “The Midnight Gospel” is Titmouse, which has worked with Netflix in the past on several projects. The studio is working on the upcoming series “The Legend of Vox Machina,” and did work on “Apex Legends,” “Marvel’s Black Panther,” “Big Mouth,” “Black Dynamite,” “Disney’s Kirby Buckets,” “Moonbeam City,” “The Venture Bros,” and a long list of projects featured on Adult Swim.

Fans of the genre can watch the trailer below and set a reminder to catch the first season on April 20th.

