Movies, tours, festivals, and other public events might be closing due to the coronavirus, but Donald Glover dropped a new album to brighten our spirits. The new release features 12-songs and goes by the title “Donald Glover Presents,” and it’s a mix of old and new tracks. One of the standout songs features Ariana Grande, and you’ll find other popular artists featured on the album as well. You don’t even have to download anything, the entire album is playing on a loop on Donald Glover’s website and YouTube.

Donald Glover usually drops his music under the name Childish Gambino, but this collection has his own name attached to it. Glover didn’t give any explanation on the title change, or if it’s just a one-time thing, but we don’t think fans would mind either way. You won’t find any information on the website, which just has the looping album and some cover-art and pictures.

Glover’s last trip to the big screen was the 2019 release of Disney’s “The Lion King,” which made over $191M domestically over its opening weekend and over $1.6B worldwide. The live-action and CG hybrid also featured the voice talents of James Earl Jones, Beyonce Knowles, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric André, and Billy Eichner. “Community,” the comedy that helped launch Glover’s career, is coming to Netflix next month. You can start streaming the series on April 1st, so set a reminder if you need something new to stream. Glover stars in the series with Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, and Chevy Chase.

If you need even more Glover in your life, you can stream his movie “Guava Island” from director Hiro Murai for free on Prime Video. That project also featured Rihanna and Letitia Wright. You can also watch “Atlanta,” a series Glover created and stars in with Brian Tyree Henry and LaKeith Stanfield. Now that FX is part of Hulu, you can stream Season 1 and Season 2 of “Atlanta” on the platform.

