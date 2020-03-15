The box office took an expected downturn this weekend as movie theaters across the country limited their capacity, and would-be moviegoers stayed indoors. “Bloodshot,” “The Hunt,” and “I Still Believe” opened in theaters nationwide this weekend, and they might be the last wide releases until May.

Disney’s animated-comedy “Onward” remained at the top of the domestic box office this weekend, but the film only made $10.5M across 4,310 locations. Now in its second week in theaters, the film has made $60M domestically. Dan Scanlon directed “Onward,” which features the voice talents of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer

The inspirational drama “I Still Believe” was the number-one new release this week, bringing in $9.5M across 3,250 locations. Andrew and Jon Erwin directed “I Still Believe,” which stars Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, and Melissa Roxburgh. The actioner “Bloodshot” was close behind, bringing in an estimated $9.3M across 2,861 locations to take third-place on the domestic chart. David S. F. Wilson directed “Bloodshot,” which stars Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce.

Universal Pictures’ “The Invisible Man” dropped to fourth place on the domestic charts with a $5.3M weekend across 3,636 locations. Leigh Whannell directed “The Invisible Man,” and the movie stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, and Aldis Hodge. Universal Pictures also took fifth place with “The Hunt,” which made $5.3M across 3,028 locations. Craig Zobel directed “The Hunt,” and the movie stars Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, and Ike Barinholtz.

The specialty box office had several new releases worth mentioning. The film festival favorite “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” had an $18K debut across 4 locations, and “The Roads Not Taken” made $3,853 at 3 locations. “Inside the Rain,” from Sky Island Films, made $8,000 at 1 location.

All of the wide releases were pulled from next week’s schedule, and it’s unclear if theaters will be able to remain open through March and April. Be sure to check your local listings to see if anything is playing at the specialty box office, and check the digital and on-demand titles that are releasing over the next few weeks if you’re looking for something new.

