Hulu announced an all-star cast for the return of “Pooka,” which is scheduled to premiere on the platform in April. Felicia Day, Wil Wheaton, Malcolm Barrett, Rachel Bloom, Jonah Ray, Lyndie Greenwood, and Gavin Stenhouse are set to star in the next episode of “Hulu’s Into the Dark,” which is going by the name “Pooka Lives.” The next chapter will debut on Hulu on April 3rd, so set a reminder if you’re a fan of the show.

The description for the next episode reads, “In Pooka Lives, a group of thirty-something friends from high-school create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for laughs, but are shocked when it becomes so viral on the Internet that it actually manifests more murderous versions of the creature.”

Alejandro Brugués directed the next installment, which was written by Ryan Copple. If you’re new to the “Into the Dark” franchise, the show is a monthly horror event series from Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the traditional story. February’s episode was “My Valentine,” and January featured “Midnight Kiss.” The most recent release was “Crawlers,” for St. Patrick’s Day.

If you missed the last episode, Brandon Zuck directed the holiday-thriller, working off a script by Catherine Wignall and Mike Gan. The episode stars Jude Demorest, Pepi Sonuga, Giorgia Whigham, Olivia Liang, and Cameron Fuller. “Crawlers” description reads, “Crawlers is set on Saint Patrick’s Day – a night of wild parties and drunken revelry – and follows three unlikely friends who band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens.”

If you’re looking for something new to stream on Hulu, the March releases are the documentary “Hillary,” the new series “Little Fires Everywhere,” and the new FX content. You can look for “Breeders,” “Real Housewives of NYC: Season 11,” “Devs,” and “DAVE.” You can also watch “Cake: Season 2,” and “Better Things: Season 4.”

