With kids, teens and adults quarantining themselves at home, it should come as a relief to parents to know that “Frozen 2” is launching three-months earlier than expected on Disney+. The Walt Disney Company confirmed that “Frozen 2” is launching on Disney+ on March 15th, giving families something new to stream this weekend.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

Internationally, “Frozen 2” will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand on March 17th. In the U.S., the film will initially be available in high definition, with Ultra HD video playback available to all subscribers on March 17th.

“Frozen 2” is the top-grossing animated movie of all time, and follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, on a remarkable and inspiring journey into the unknown to discover the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.

Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck directed the movie, which features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad. Lee also wrote the screenplay, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote seven all-new original songs for the film. Christophe Beck, who scored “Frozen,” composed the score.

Disney’s “Mulan” was removed from the schedule this week as a precaution during the coronavirus. “Marvel’s Black Widow” is still on track to release on May 1st, and the animated-comedy “Soul” is scheduled to release on June 19th. After that, Disney fans have “Disney’s Jungle Cruise” on July 24th and “Marvel’s The Eternals” on November 6th. You can keep up with the current release date changes at the box office that have been confirmed through April.

