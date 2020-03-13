The CDC recommends staying at least 6-feet away from others while in public to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and AMC is listening. In an announcement on Friday afternoon, the company announced its compliance with the new CDC guidelines, cutting theater capacity across the country to accommodate the need for social distancing.

AMC is taking nationwide steps to provide additional space between guests within all of its U.S. theaters. Beginning on March 14th and continuing until April 30th, AMC will reduce the seating capacity of its theater’s auditoriums by at least half, and sometimes more. AMC will do this by capping ticket sales for each showtime in each of its theater’s auditoriums to an amount equal to 50% of the normal seating capacity. In those auditoriums with more than 500 seats, AMC will further cap ticket sales to a maximum of 250 in any case. AMC is also actively complying with all local authorities’ directives on social gathering and is further reducing the availability of tickets to comply with any current or future federal, state or local governmental order.

Adam Aron, CEO and President, AMC Theatres, said in a statement, “The health and safety of our guests and theatre teams are of the utmost importance to AMC. Therefore, AMC is proactively taking action to cut in half the number of tickets that we will make available at all our U.S. theatres. With this action, we are facilitating the ‘social distance’ between guests who still want to see movies on a big screen.”

Aron added, “These are uncharted times in the United States. We are very closely monitoring the guidance of the CDC. We are complying with all directives from federal, state and local health and government authorities, and with our unilateral move to reduce capacity and increase social distancing we are going beyond what governments are requiring of us. Founded in 1920, AMC Theatres has a proud history that spans 100 years. As we enter our second century, AMC remains firmly committed to offering a clean, healthy, entertaining environment every time our guests come to movies at our theatres.”

AMC theatre teams are also following AMC’s updated health and safety cleaning protocols, which have been enhanced to ensure that at least once per hour within an AMC building, the theatre team is cleaning high-touch point areas, including kiosks, countertops, restroom areas, glass, handrails, and doorknobs. In addition, AMC cleans every auditorium between every showtime.

