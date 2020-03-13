As the worldwide box office slowly grinds to a stop due to the coronavirus, there is one weekend of new releases left on the schedule. Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot” and Lionsgate’s “I Still Believe” are battling it out this week in theaters across the country, and “Bloodshot” is trending to take the win at the domestic box office. The long-delayed thriller “The Hunt” is also releasing nationwide this weekend, but the thriller doesn’t seem to be the top choice for moviegoers.

“Bloodshot” pulled in an estimated $1.2M from Thursday night previews, stretching out across 2,631 locations. The inspirational drama “I Still Believe” brought in an estimated $780K during the same period, releasing in around 2,600 locations. “The Hunt” picked up $435K in previews across 2,200 theaters, which isn’t a great sign for the new thriller.

All three of the new films have familiar faces attached to them. David S. F. Wilson directed “Bloodshot,” which stars Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. “I Still Believe” features K.J. Apa and Britt Robertson, and “The Hunt” stars Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, and Ike Barinholtz.

Diesel’s “Bloodshot” is the action-thriller this weekend. The film’s description reads, “With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force -stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.” The inspirational movie “I Still Believe” is an adapted love story based on the relationship between real-life Christian music star Jeremy Camp and Melissa Henning. “The Hunt” is the thriller of the week, which in these dark times, might not be the go-to choice for most audience members. The movie’s description reads, “In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a bunch of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal, knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman at the center of it all.”

If theaters continue to close across the country, these films will need a gigantic opening weekend to stay afloat. The upside to the diminishing box office schedule is that if theaters stay open, these three films could be the last wide releases we see until May. That would give these movies roughly six weeks to dominate the charts, assuming people still go to theaters, and that the theaters stay open. Disney, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Paramount Pictures have pulled their big releases through April, and while some have new release dates, many are TBD at the moment.

