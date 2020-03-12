As the coronavirus spreads, more counties, states, and countries are restricting any activity that involves large groups of people. From Broadway to the specialty box office, more and more theaters are closing around the world to stop the spread of the virus, and movie studios are delaying the release of their spring slate to ensure a profit from their costly films. We will be updating the list below as more movie release dates are moved.

MOVIE DELAYS

“A Quite Place II”

Original Release: March 20th, New Release TBD

Description: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

“Fast and Furious 9”

Original Release: May 22nd, New Release: April 2021

Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren.

Description: “Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”

“No Time to Die”

Original Release: March 20th, New Release: November 2020

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris. The movie also features Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

Description: “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

“Mulan”

Original Release: March 27th, New Release TBD

Cast: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li.

Description: “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.””

“The New Mutants”

Original Release: April 3rd, New Release TBD

Cast: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

Description: “An original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

“Antlers”

Original Release: April 17th , New Release TBD

Cast: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Green, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan.

Description: “A small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, discover that a young student is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences”

FESTIVALS and EVENTS

The New York Tribeca Film Festival, WonderCon, CinemaCon, Miami Film Festival, TCM Classic Film Festival, F8, Google’s I/O, TED2020 , E3 2020, and all shows on Broadway are currently on hold. As a precaution, Disneyland, Universal Studios Theme Park, the NBA’s current season, the Kid’s Choice Awards, and Coachella and Stagecoach have also closed, or have been on hold. If you were planning on attending any of these events, check with your ticket vendor for refunds.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.