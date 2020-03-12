Tribeca Enterprise is following New York’s precautionary measures and postponing this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. The event is the latest closure or postponement in the wake of the coronavirus, but the company seems optimistic that the Tribeca Film Festival may still happen in 2020. The company stopped short of announcing a new premiere date for the popular festival, but more information will be announced over the next few months.

“We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. We were determined to overcome our fear and anxiety by joining together. It is in our DNA to march forward while caring about our community, said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises.

In the announcement, Tribeca Enterprise stated, “We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 19th Tribeca Film Festival (April 15-26) based on the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that events of 500 people or more are banned due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public while also supporting our friends, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences. We will be back to you shortly with our plans.”

If you were planning on attending the annual film festival, you can keep track of the event at tribecafilm.com, where you’ll find the latest updates, ticket refund information, and details about how the company is moving forward. You can also follow the company on social media to learn more about the postponement.

The announcement was made the same day that Disney, Universal Studios, and Paramount Pictures delayed their major spring releases. The Spring 2020 box office will miss out on “Mulan,” “New Mutants,” “Fast and Furious 9,” “A Quiet Place II,” and “Lovebirds.”

