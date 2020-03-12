Fandom and Dillon D Jordan are launching a new serial podcast based on the original broadcasts of the iconic “Superman Radio Show.” The podcast will be hosted and executive produced by Roth Cornet, Max Dionne, and Michael Chiang. Comedian Ed Greer will co-host the podcast, which tells of a unique battle that the man of steel fought when his country needed him the most. Roth has worked as a journalist, host, and creator for companies like AMC Theatres, NBC Universal, IGN, In Contention, Hitfix and others. Green recently made his TV debut on Comedy Central.

“We’re excited to serialize SUPERMAN VS. THE KKK in a format that recalls the days of radio-drama. The Fandom team brings an enormous amount of insight and talent to the project, and we’re sure the results will be fantastic. There’s something powerful here: a timely lesson on the dangers of systemic racism — an issue that modern audiences are sure to find compelling.” Said Jordan.

“This story is an incredible mix of undercover journalism, brand activism, and the power of pop culture to change the world.” said Cornet. “We live in an era where fans identify themselves by the things they love, so there is incredible power in harnessing this passion to make an impact.”

PaperChase is also working on a feature film, “Superman vs the Ku Klux Klan,” produced by Adi Shankar, PaperChase Films, and Marc Rosen, with Vikram Salgaocar serving as executive producer.

“Superman vs the Ku Klux Klan” is based on the book of the same name by Rick Bowers. This true-to-life story follows Stetson Kennedy, a man who went undercover to infiltrate the KKK in 1946. In a remarkable alliance, Mr. Kennedy, the Anti-Defamation League and the Producers of the Superman Radio Show, joined forces to expose the cultish insanity of the KKK, severely damaging their influence. If you would like to read the original work, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

