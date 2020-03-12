Disney XD’s “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom” Season 3 is just a few weeks away. The network confirmed that the Emmy award-nominated series will return with a one-hour special on April 19th. The new episodes will be available on on Disney XD and DisneyNOW, and the new season will have six one-hour specials.

The upcoming specials will feature a lot of fan-favorite Marvel characters, including Captain Marvel, Groot, Dr. Strange, and Star-Lord. The new season follows Spider-Man as he is pushed to his breaking point after Venom summons an earth-shattering threat from its home planet.

Disney XD also confirmed the voice cast for “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom: Season 3,” which includes Yvette Nicole Brown as Head Administrator, Sofia Wylie as Ironheart/Riri Williams, and Disney Channel’s “ZOMBIES 2” stars Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell and Carla Jeffery as Symbiote Sisters Scream, Scorn and Mania, respectively. Felicia Day joins the “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom” cast as Mary Jane Watson, who makes her debut appearance in the new season. The series stars Robbie Daymond as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Ben Pronsky as Venom, Fred Tatasciore as Max Modell, Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Melanie Minichino as Anya Corazon/Spider-Girl, Laura Bailey as Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider, Scott Menville as Grady Scraps, Max Mittelman as Harry Osborn/Hobgoblin, Yuri Lowenthal as Curt Connors and Nancy Linari as Aunt May.

You can also catch new episodes of “DuckTales: Season 3” next month. The third season starts with a two-episode premiere on April 4th. The Emmy Award-nominated series will feature appearances by Daisy Duck and Goofy, as well as favorites characters from “TaleSpin,” “Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers,” and “Darkwing Duck. Disney also announced the DuckTales Season 3 guest stars, which include Giancarlo Esposito, Selma Blair, Kristofer Hivju, Bebe Neuwirth, Retta, Stephanie Beatriz, Jaleel White, Doug Jones, Clancy Brown, James Marsters, Hugh Bonneville, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Tress MacNeille, Bill Farmer, James Monroe Iglehart, and Adam Pally.

