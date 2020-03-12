Movie studios are adjusting their release dates as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide and shut down theaters. Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Sony Pictures have changed their spring slates, projecting a dreary forecast for domestic theaters over the next few months.

Universal Pictures confirmed that “Fast and Furious 9” will now release in April 2021, almost one-year later than the original May 22, 2020 release date. Vin Diesel confirmed the delay on social media, telling fans, “We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” he wrote. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.” Diesel added, “While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.”

With a budget of $200M, “Fast and Furious 9” can’t risk opening at a time when international theaters are closed. If the “Fast 9” installment does as well as the previous movies, the film’s domestic total will only account for roughly 25% of the total gross of the film. Universal Pictures needs the international market for “Fast 9” to make a profit, and won’t be able to do so if theaters are closed. Sony Pictures was one of the first studios to delay a major release, and for the exact same reason. The studio pushed back the debut of “No Time to Die” from April 2020 to November 2020, due to the outbreak and theater closings.

Paramount Pictures also announced on Thursday that “A Quiet Place Part II” will not open in March. That film was scheduled to open domestically on March 20th, but the studio did not announce a new premiere date. Krasinski broke the news to fans saying, “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for you all to see to see this movie, I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

Paramount Pictures also announced that the action-comedy “The Lovebirds” is not opening on April 3rd, and just like “A Quiet Place II,” the movie does not have a new premiere date.

