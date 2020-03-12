With just one week to go before the big premiere, Paramount Pictures is delaying the release of “A Quiet Place Part II.” Director John Krasinski announced the delay on Instagram, telling followers that the movie will release at a later date. The film’s release is being pushed back as the coronavirus continues to spread, but Paramount Pictures did not announce a new premiere date at this time. The horror-thriller is a follow-up to the 2018 hit “A Quiet Place,” and stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou.

The film’s official description reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Krasinski, Blunt, Murphy, Simmonds, and Djimon Hounsou hit the red-carpet earlier this week to promote the film, which was originally scheduled to debut in theaters on March 20th. The movie’s international premiere was scheduled for March 18th, followed by the UK on March 19th.

On Instagram, Krasinski told fans, “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. “Well due to the ever changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for you all to see to see this movie, I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

“A Quiet Place” was the only wide release scheduled for the March 20th weekend, but there are specialty releases planned. Moviegoers can look for the crime-drama “Human Capital” with Marisa Tomei, Maya Hawke, Alex Wolff, and Peter Sarsgaard; Gene Hackman’s mystery-thriller “The Conversation;” and “Deerskin” with Jean Dujardin and Adèle Haenel. These films are all limited releases, so you’ll have to check your local listings to see if they are playing in your area.

