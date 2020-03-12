Disney-PIXAR released an official trailer for “Soul,” the studio’s next animated feature. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19th and features the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, and Daveed Diggs.

Disney’s description reads, “Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

Academy Award winner Pete Docter co-directed the movie with Kemp Powers, and Academy Award nominee Dana Murray produced the film. Jon Batiste wrote original jazz music for the movie, and Oscar-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, from Nine Inch Nails, composed an original score that will drift between the real and soul worlds.

Disney’s latest release was “Onward” on March 6th, and the movie had a $40M domestic debut in theaters. The next project on Disney’s slate is the live-action “Mulan” movie on March 27th. Later this year, Disney fans can see “Marvel’s Black Widow” on May 1st, the animated-comedy “Soul” on June 19th, “Disney’s Jungle Cruise” on July 24th, and “Marvel’s The Eternals” on November 6th.

On Disney+ this month, subscribers can watch more episodes of “Diary of a Future President,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Stargirl,” “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings,” “Marvel’s Hero Project,” and “Big Hero 6: The Series: Season 2.” Disney will also release new movies on the platform, including “Black Panther,” “Ice Age,” and “Dr. Dolittle 2.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.