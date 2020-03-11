After a lot of speculation, E3 organizers officially canceled this year’s event. The cancellation was confirmed on social media on Wednesday morning, letting fans know that the expo will not continue as scheduled. There will be live-streamed events from publishers, as well as from Microsoft, but E3 is shutting its doors as a safety measure.

The annual event, which draws over 66K people to Los Angeles, was scheduled to begin on June 9th and run through June 11th. Sony already planned to skip the event this year, and Nintendo was not scheduled to present on the big stage, but Microsoft was using the spotlight to formally introduce the new Xbox One console; the Xbox Series X. Microsoft will still hold a virtual keynote address to highlight the new console and games, and more information and times on that presentation will be announced when get closer to the original E3 dates. Other publishers, like Ubisoft, will be following in Microsoft’s footsteps, so keep an eye on social media so you don’t miss the announcements and trailers.

The event, like so many others this year, was shut-down due to the coronavirus epidemic. Coachella has been delayed this year because of the ongoing threat, and the SXSW festival canceled its entire lineup this year.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020,” ESA said in a statement on social media.

The statement continued, “Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

If you’re an exhibitor or an attendee, more information will be sent with details on getting a full refund. If you had flight and hotel reservations, you should cancel those as quickly as possible, and speak with each company to get a refund as well.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.