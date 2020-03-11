Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman will star in a new thriller series on AppleTV called “Suspicion.” Thurman will star alongside Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Angel Coulby. Apple stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the new show but did share a few of the plot details.

Apple’s description for the series reads, “Suspicion is a high-paced thriller about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman, played by Uma Thurman. Twenty-one-year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?”

According to the company, Rob Williams will serve as showrunner for the first season, and the series is directed by Golden Globe winner Chris Long and produced by Darin McLeod. Williams and Long will also serve as executive producers on the project, along with Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group, Anna Winger, and Liat Benasuly.

“Suspicion” is based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag” from Keshet Broadcasting, created by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman. The series will be produced out of the UK by Keshet Productions, Keshet International’s UK production arm, and joins upcoming international Apple Originals including “Trying,” “Slow Horses,” “Masters of the Air,” “Pachinko” and more.

Apple has a few series set to debut this spring. The show “Home Before Dark” is scheduled to premiere on April 3rd, and follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury. “Home Before Dark” stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter. In May, AppleTV will launch the animated musical-comedy “Central Park,” from the creators of “Bob’s Burgers.” That series features the voice talents of Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.