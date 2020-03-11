Apple released an official “Central Park” trailer this week. The animated musical-comedy comes from Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, who also created the animated-comedy “Bob’s Burgers.” Josh Gad and Nora Smith serve as executive producers on the series, which is scheduled to premiere on AppleTV+ this summer. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.

The official description reads, “Central Park is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.”

“Central Park” is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. The series hails from 20th Century Fox Television, where you’ll find “Bob’s Burgers.” The official launch date for “Central Park” is May 29th.

Apple’s “Home Before Dark” series is scheduled to premiere on April 3rd. That series follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury. “Home Before Dark” stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter.

Apple announced that “Home Before Dark” and the live-action comedy series “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” will return for second seasons. “Mythic Quest” follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. Rob McElhenney stars alongside Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.

