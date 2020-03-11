AMC’s next “The Walking Dead” spinoff will premiere on April 12th. The show is called “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” and the series was co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete. The first season stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, and Julia Ormond.

The official description reads, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.”

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” is a limited-series event, and is currently scheduled to have two seasons. Meanwhile, “The Walking Dead” is now in its 10th season, and AMC has already renewed the show for Season 11. Over ten seasons, “The Walking Dead” remains the highest-rated series on ad-supported cable television. The first spinoff show in the franchise was “Fear the Walking Dead,” and an untitled The Walking Dead Movie, starring Andrew Lincoln, is also in the works.

The original “The Walking Dead” series is based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics. “The Walking Dead” tells the story of the months and years after a zombie apocalypse and follows a group of survivors who travel in search of a safe, and secure home. The series stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Avi Nash, Callan McAuliffe, Cooper Andrews, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst, Cassady McClincy, and Lauren Ridloff.

