Activision launched “Call of Duty Warzone” on Tuesday. The new free-to-play title is available worldwide on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and offers an all-new experience from the world of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.” In the game, up to 150 players can squad up with friends and drop into the fictional city of Verdansk, a massive online combat arena. At launch, players will team up and fight as a trio across two modes, which includes a new take on the popular all-out survival Battle Royale mode, and an all-new original mode called Plunder, where teams battle to collect the most in-match Cash. The new installment was developed by Infinity Ward and Raven Software, and the full version of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” is not required to play Warzone.

“Call of Duty remains one of the most successful entertainment franchises of all time,” said Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard Chief Executive Officer. “With Warzone we are allowing players across the world to experience the fun of Call of Duty for free.”

“Warzone is more than a new era for Call of Duty, it’s a game-changer for players and fans. We’re delivering two incredible modes of play within this massive world that take the experience to a new level,” said Byron Beede, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision. “The teams at Infinity Ward and Raven Software have created an amazing, free-to-play experience that’s accessible to all to jump in right away and have a blast. There’s a ton of content plans and live events to come that will continue to keep fans guessing and ready to experience new thrills.”

“Warzone is a giant sandbox for combat and adventure on a massive scale, featuring signature Call of Duty gameplay with new and fun different ways to play and win,” said Patrick Kelly, Co-Studio Head and Creative Director, Infinity Ward. “We’re proud of the Modern Warfare universe we’ve created and the massive world of Warzone that offers a seamless experience that’s free-for-everyone to download and play with friends. Today is just the beginning, we can’t wait to start this journey with fans.”

“Warzone was developed with all playstyles and skill levels in mind, so no matter how you want to play, there’s something fun for everyone,” said Ryan Burnett, Senior Executive Producer, Raven Software. “Warzone also brings the community together with crossplay support and unified progression that it shares with Modern Warfare, which is something the team is very proud of. It’s been a fun ride and we can’t wait for all players to jump in and experience the action for themselves.”

In Warzone’s Battle Royale mode, players drop into the massive Verdansk world with 150 players in teams of three to loot and fight to be the last squad standing. Players can collect in-match Cash to purchase equipment, Field Upgrades, Killstreaks or Revive Tokens for fallen teammates at Buy Stations located throughout the map. Squads can choose to take on Contracts, which are optional in-match mini-missions located throughout the map that payout in in-match rewards upon completion, including rare loot, in-match Cash, XP, and Weapon XP.

Warzone also features the all-new, large-scale combat mode Plunder, where the freedom and gameplay variety of Battle Royale meets fast-paced Call of Duty action. In Plunder, teams drop into an action-packed race to collect as much in-match Cash as possible by raiding Supply Boxes, eliminating opponents, completing Contracts or by controlling key Cash deposit locations throughout the map. Each player gets unlimited respawns, their own loadout, killstreaks and more, as they employ multiple team strategies to grow and safeguard their collection of in-match Cash.

The publisher confirmed that “Call of Duty: Warzone” supports crossplay and features unified progression across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. For players that already own the full version of Modern Warfare, all content already earned including Battle Pass items, Operators, weapons and customization items will carry over to Warzone, and all progression earned in Warzone will count towards overall Modern Warfare progression. For players who do not own the full version of Modern Warfare, all progress and items they’ve earned in Warzone will be rewarded in Modern Warfare, should they ever choose to purchase it.

In addition, Warzone shares the same Item Shop and Battle Pass System as Modern Warfare which includes a new Operator, Weapons, Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, XP Tokens, and much more. The Battle Pass system allows players to unlock two free new functional weapons, up to 300 COD points, calling cards and more just by playing. Players can purchase the Season Two Battle Pass for 1,000 Call of Duty Points for access to unlock up to 100 tiers of new content, including an instant unlock for iconic Special Forces Operator, Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.