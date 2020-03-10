Saban Film set the “Vivarium” digital release date this week. The thriller is opening in select theaters on March 27th, the same day that it releases on digital platforms and on-demand. Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots star in the film, which was directed by Lorcan Finnegan and written by Garret Shanley.

The official description reads, “Tom and Gemma (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) are looking for the perfect home. When a strange real-estate agent takes them to Yonder, a mysterious suburban neighborhood of identical houses, Tom and Gemma can’t leave quick enough. But when they try to exit the labyrinth-like housing development, each road takes them back to where they started. Soon, they realize their search for a dream home has plunged them into a terrifying nightmare, in this taut thriller filled with white-knuckle suspense.”

The big release on the March 27th weekend is Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” which is the only wide release planned for the week. There are more options at the specialty box office if you aren’t interested in Disney’s live-action remake, including “Banana Split” with Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato, Dylan Sprouse, and Luke Spencer Roberts; “Emperor” with James Cromwell, Bruce Dern, Kat Graham, and Mykelti Williamson; and “Military Wives” with Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Jason Flemyng, and Emma Lowndes.

If you’re a fan of thrillers, look for “The Hunt” on March 13th. That film is from Universal Pictures and stars Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, and Wayne Duvall. The following week is the release of “A Quiet Place II,” which features Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, and Noah Jupe.

Jesse Eisenberg is also featured in Jonathan Jakubowicz’ “Resistance,” and is expected to star in “The Medusa” with Pierce Brosnan and Vanessa Redgrave. Imogen Poots is starring in the TV miniseries “I Know This Much is True” as Joy Hanks, and could be part of a new post-apocalyptic television series called “Y: The Last Man,” if it gets picked up to series.

