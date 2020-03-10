AcornTV released a first look trailer for “Deadwater Fell,” a new miniseries starring David Tennant, Cush Jumbo, Matthew McNulty, and Anna Madeley. The video streaming service will host the exclusive North American premiere of the four-part series on April 6th, and weekly episodes will release through April 27th. “Deadateer Fell” was created by Daisy Coulam, and you can get an early look at the new episodes thanks to the official trailer.

The description reads, “When a seemingly perfect and happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust, a small Scottish community becomes torn apart with mistrust and suspicion. “Deadwater Fell” examines the nature of female friendship and the harmful, entrenched gender stereotypes and conformity that can lead to the most devastating consequences.”

Filmed entirely on location in picturesque Scotland, Deadwater Fell examines in unflinching detail the nature of female friendship and the harmful, entrenched gender stereotypes and conformity that can lead to the most devastating consequences. Laying bare the fragility of trust and the corrosive nature of lies, the series demonstrates that even the closest of friends all have their secrets.

As we reported in February, AcornTV has an impressive slate of originals and premieres planned over the next months. The Irish psychological mystery “Blood: Season 2” premiered on March 9th, and “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears” is scheduled to premiere on March 23rd. “The Schouwendam 12” is currently scheduled to air on March 30th, followed by “Balthazar: Season 2” on April 20th, “Gold Digger” on May 4th, and “Dead Still” at the end of May.

David Tennant fans can set a reminder to catch “Deadwater Fell” on AcornTV on April 6th, and you can watch the first look trailer below. The platform released the video on social media on Tuesday, reminding fans not to miss the big premiere.

