AMC ordered two seasons of “Pantheon,” a new one-hour animated drama based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence. The network stated that Craig Silverstein will serve as the series writer, creator, and showrunner, and Ken Liu will serve as a consulting producer. The independent Emmy-award winning animation production company, Titmouse, is also attached to the project. Produced by AMC Studios, AMC has placed an initial order for two seasons of the speculative fiction series, consisting of eight one-hour episodes each.

In its first season, “Pantheon” focuses on Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI”, but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

“‘Pantheon’ is an entertaining and provocative series about personal relationships and what happens to them when the boundary of life is removed from the human condition. And we’re looking to push other boundaries here too, in making an animated drama that aims to be every bit as moving, immersive and visceral as any premium, live-action scripted series,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We are fortunate to have incredible source material from Ken Liu, one of the most celebrated science fiction writers at work today, and we are delighted to once again be working with Craig Silverstein. Both of these writers know how to weave the intimate and the epic into a powerful tale.”

AMC’s “Pantheon” will join the Emmy-award winning “State Of The Union,” a premium short-form series from Nick Hornby, which stars Chris O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike. That series launched on Sundance last year. AMC is also launching two new serie, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” in April, and “61st Street” with Courtney B. Vance. The network is also set to debut its first episodic anthology, “Soulmates,” starring Sarah Snook, Charlie Heaton and Malin Akerman and as well as “Kevin Can F*** Himself” starring Annie Murphy.

