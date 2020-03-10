Dyson’s expansion into the beauty world took another step forward on Tuesday as the company introduced the Dyson Corrale straightener, the first and only straightener with flexing plate technology. The company claims that the new tech will deliver an “enhanced style with half the damage,” and James Dyson detailed all of the innovations that went into designing the product.

According to Dyson’s announcement, the Dyson Corrale straightener features microhinged plate technology. The new plate flexes to shape and gather hair, while applying even heat and tension to the strands during every pass. It does this while keeping the hair perfectly aligned, and reduces the reliance on heat. The company stated that the straightener will work with all hair types, and features Dyson’s Intelligent Heat Control for precise temperatures. The Dyson Corrale also comes with a 4-cell lithium-ion battery for cord-free use. The device has three precise heat settings (330°F, 365°F, and 410°F) and the new design allows users to get better results at lower temperatures, preventing unwanted damage to the hair. The temperature sensors are also found in the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer and the Dyson Airwrap styler. Using a platinum sensor, the temperature is measured 100 times a second, and a microprocessor controls the heating system delivering precise, accurate heat.

In the announcement, James Dyson said, “Since we first started developing the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, we have continued to explore the science of style, seeking to understand what makes hair smooth, shiny and glossy, and what makes it dull, damaged and lifeless. We have been worried about the style results and heat damage from flat plate straighteners. Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only on the thickest part of the hair tress, the strands at the edges are not clamped, leaving them slack, unheated and leaving flyaways. It requires multiple passes on the same section of hair tress to give an even look, by which time excess heat may have caused reduced strength and less gloss.”

Dyson continued, “We discovered that if the plates could conform to the precise profile of the tress, then with each pass we could apply the correct tension to all the hair strands. This means that we get an enhanced style and without excessive heat damage. We simply do not need the heat that others apply. We engineered unique flexing plates of magnesium copper, wired eroded to a precise accuracy of 65 microns to adapt to the shape of the hair tress. The copper plates wrap around the tress, applying even heat and tension to all the hair strands, keeping them aligned. The Dyson Corrale straightener elevates styling results, while dramatically reducing the heat damage on hair.”

The company invested over £100m into hair laboratories to create their new beauty line, employing thousands of hair scientists, engineers and professionals. The company added, “These expert teams have studied in detail everything from the structure of hair to airflow dynamics whilst understanding thermal, mechanical and chemical damage – and the subsequent effects on hair health.”

The Dyson Corrale straightener features a manganese copper alloy plate, balancing six metals to provide flexibility, strength and thermal conduction. Each plate is precision machined to 65 microns – the width of a human hair – and tourmaline edged to produce ionising properties that help reduce static.

The company went on to say, “Unlike traditional straighteners, the unique flexing plates of the Dyson Corrale straightener mould to shape and gather the hair, giving the user greater control and therefore elevating the styling results, whilst reducing the reliance on heat. As the plates adapt to the hair, they apply tension more evenly and stop strands splaying. This greater control allows outstanding styles to be created with less reliance on heat, reducing damage by 50%.”

