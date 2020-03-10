Disney hosted the red carpet premiere of “Mulan” on Monday, with select members of the cast and crew meeting with fans and discussing the studio’s latest live-action remake. Yifei Liu, who plays Mulan in the film, was on hand with Crystal Rao, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Ming-Na Wen, Ron Yuan, Rosalind Chao, Tzi Ma, and Yoson An on the red carpet. The behind-the-scenes crew in attendance included the film’s director, Niki Caro, costume designer Bina Daigeler, Christina Aguilera, composer Harry Gregson-Williams, and producers Jake Weiner and Chris Bender. The story is based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan,” and the film hits theaters on March 27th.

The film’s official description reads, “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

The cast for the live-action remake features Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Elizabeth Martin, and Lauren Hynek worked on the screenplay for the live-action adaptation.

Disney’s animated-comedy “Onward” topped the box office this past weekend with a $40M domestic opening weekend. Later this year fans can see “Marvel’s Black Widow” on May 1st, the animated-comedy “Soul” on June 19th, “Disney’s Jungle Cruise” on July 24th, and “Marvel’s The Eternals” on November 6th.

