Disney shared another preview of “Jungle Cruise,” a new adventure coming to theaters this summer. Jaume Collet-Serra directed the movie, which features Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, along with Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Disney released the new trailer during an Instagram Live event with Dwayne Johnson, as he interacted with a boat full of skippers from the Jungle Cruise attraction at The Disneyland Resort.

“Jungle Cruise” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 24th, opening against Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” with Elisabeth Moss, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Léa Seydoux, and Saoirse Ronan.

The film’s description reads, “Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission.”

John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer.

Disney’s most recent release was the PIXAR film “Onward,” which hit theaters this past weekend. The next film on the schedule is the live-action “Mulan” movie, scheduled to release on March 27th. After “Marvel’s Black Widow” on May 1st, Disney is releasing the animated-comedy “Soul” on June 19th, “Disney’s Jungle Cruise” on July 24th, then “Marvel’s The Eternals” on November 6th.

Over on Disney+, the March releases include new episodes of “Diary of a Future President,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Stargirl,” “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings,” “Marvel’s Hero Project,” and “Big Hero 6: The Series: Season 2.” Disney will also release new movies on the platform, including “Black Panther,” “Ice Age,” and “Dr. Dolittle 2.”

That should be plenty of Disney content to get you through the summer, and the Marvel schedule will start picking up when the Disney+ series start debuting on the platform, and the Phase 4 movies start rolling out in theaters nationwide.

