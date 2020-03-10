Gunpowder & Sky has a new deep-sea thriller releasing in April called “Sea Fever,” and you can get a first look at the creature-feature with the trailer that was released on Monday afternoon. The movie is part of the studio’s sci-fi DUST label and stars Hermione Corfield, Connie Nielsen, and Dougray Scott.

Neasa Hardiman wrote and directed the movie, which is slated to release in theaters on April 10th. The film has been traveling the film festival circuit over the past year, and “Sea Fever” made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2019. The film’s U.S. premiere was also in 2019, during Fantastic Fest.

The movie’s official description reads, “Siobhán’s a marine biology student who prefers spending her days alone in a lab. She has to endure a week on a ragged fishing trawler, where she’s miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. But out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life form ensnares the boat. When members of the crew succumb to a strange infection, Siobhán must overcome her alienation and anxiety to win the crew’s trust, before everyone is lost.”

The next wide release in the genre is “The Hunt,” which is scheduled to premiere on March 13th. That film, from Universal Pictures, features Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, Wayne Duvall, and Ethan Suplee. That’s the same weekend that Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot” opens in theaters nationwide. The following week is the release of “A Quiet Place II,” which will most likely dominate the weekend box office chart.

“Sea Fever” will have some competition at the box office on April 10th. A24 is releasing the horror-thriller “Saint Maud” that weekend, and Universal Pictures is releasing “Trolls World Tour.” At the specialty box office that weekend, you can check local listings to see if “Charmed City Kings” is releasing in your area, or “Cut Throat City” with Eiza González, Ethan Hawke, Wesley Snipes, and Kat Graham. If it turns out that “Sea Fever” isn’t playing in your area, the film is also releasing on-demand and on digital the same day.

