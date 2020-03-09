Netflix released an official trailer for “Altered Carbon: Resleeved,” which is scheduled to premiere on the platform on March 19th. The anime movie is a spin-off, set in the same universe as the Netflix original live-action sci-fi series “Altered Carbon.” In the original series, society is transformed by new technology, and Human consciousness can be digitized. This allows human bodies to be interchangeable, and no one has to permanently die.

The company released the first look trailer on social media on Monday evening, telling fans, “On Planet Latimer, everything is temporary, but honor is forever. From the creative mind behind Cowboy Bebop, explore the expanded universe of “Altered Carbon” in this anime adaptation.”

Netflix recently released “Altered Carbon: Season 2,” which stars Anthony Mackie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi, and Torben Liebrecht. Will Yun Lee and James Saito are featured guest stars in the second season.

The “Altered Carbon: Season 2” description reads, “Season Two of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?”

Netflix’s most recent anime release was “Castlevania: Season 3.” Other releases in March include “Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors,” “Paradise PD: Part 2,” “The Protector: Season 3,” “Ugly Delicious,” “Spenser Confidential,” and the Netflix movie “Twin Murders: The Silence of White City.” Netflix subscribers can also see “The Circle: Brazil,” “On My Block: Season 3,” “Dirty Money: Season 2,” and “Summer Night” on March 11th, and “Elite: Season 3,” “Kingdom: Season 2,” “The Valhalla Murders,” “Lost Girls,” “100 Humans,” and “Bloodride” on March 13th.

Later in the month, you have “The Boss Baby: Season 3,” “Search Party,” “Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom,” “Feel Good: Season 1,” “The Letter for the King,” and “Ozark Seasons: 3.”

