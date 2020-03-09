The Disney Channel is celebrating the success of the “Descendants” franchise with a ‘Descendants Remix Dance Party,’ hosted by Cheyenne Jackson. The musical event will premiere on March 20th, and will feature guests from the franchise, as well as other Disney Channel series. Fans know Cheyenne Jackson as Hades from “Descendants 3,” and the immersive dance party will feature upbeat musical performances of reimagined hits from the hugely popular “Descendants” movies with select Disney Channel stars.

Cheyenne Jackson, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, and Kylie Cantrall are set to perform remixes of “Set It Off,” “Night Falls,” “Chillin’ Like a Villain” and “What’s My Name,” respectively. Five-year-old rapping sensation ZaZa will also make a special appearance during Cantrall’s performance. The “Descendants Remix Dance Party” is executive produced by the Emmy-Award winning choreography duo NappyTabs, and the special marks NappyTabs’ third collaboration with Disney Channel Music Events.

According to the network, “Descendants,” “Descendants 2,” and “Descendants 3” ranked as the top cable movie among kids and tweens in 2015, 2017 and 2019, respectively. All three “Descendants 3” soundtracks reached #1 on the Billboard Soundtrack chart, and the “Descendants” and “Descendants 2” soundtracks are gold-certified. A total of seven singles from the soundtracks are also certified gold, including the most recent hit “Queen of Mean” performed by Sarah Jeffery in “Descendants 3.” The “Descendants” music videos have amassed over 4.5B video views on DisneyMusicVEVO.

The Disney Channel’s most recent original, “Zombies 2,” was another hit for the network. According to Nielsen’s Live+7 data, the premiere telecast was the #1 cable telecast of 2020 to-date, outside of sports and news programming. The telecast brought in nearly 5M Total Viewers for the network. That project featured Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell, Carla Jeffery, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Ariel Martin, Kingston Foster, James Godfrey, Naomi Snieckus, Tony Nappo, Jasmine Renee Thomas, Emilia McCarthy, and Noah Zulfikar.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.