Paramount Pictures hosted the premiere of “A Quiet Place II” in New York City over the weekend. Select members of the cast and crew hit the red carpet to promote the thriller, which is a follow-up to the 2018 hit “A Quiet Place.” John Krasinski, Emily Blint, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Djimon Hounsou were on hand to meet with fans and to discuss the film, which hits theaters later this month.

The film’s official description reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

John Krasinski returned to the franchise to direct the sequel, which stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Krasinski served as producers on the project, with Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, and Aaron Janus serving as executive producers.

“A Quiet Place II” is the only wide release scheduled for March 20th, but several movies are releasing at the specialty box office that same weekend. Moviegoers can look for the crime-drama “Human Capital” with Marisa Tomei, Maya Hawke, Alex Wolff, and Peter Sarsgaard; Gene Hackman’s mystery-thriller “The Conversation;” and “Deerskin” with Jean Dujardin and Adèle Haenel. These films are all limited releases, so you’ll have to check your local listings to see if they are playing in your area.

Fans of Emily Blunt will also see her in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson in July, as well as John Patrick Shanley’s “Wild Mountain Thyme” with Jon Hamm and Jamie Dornan. There are also rumors that Blunt will reprise her role as Rita in a follow-up to “Edge of Tomorrow” with Tom Cruise, but no official announcement has been made at this time. John Krasinski can be found in front of the camera in Prime Video’s “Jack Ryan” series, and Cillian Murphy stars in “Peaky Blinders” as Thomas Shelby.

The original “A Quiet Place” was an overnight success for Paramount Pictures when it hit theaters in 2018. Krasinski and Blunt starred in the film, which had a $50M domestic opening and went on to make over $340M worldwide for the studio.

